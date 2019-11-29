Play

Clowney(core) said Friday he doesn't need surgery at the moment, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Clowney added that the injury would have to be managed for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old missed the entire week of practice but is nevertheless listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings.

