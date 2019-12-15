Coach Pete Carroll said Clowney didn't travel for Sunday's game against Carolina because he was "violently ill," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney was hampered by a groin injury as well, but it appears the illness is what kept him out of Week 15's contest. It has been reported by Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune that Clowney will need offseason surgery to repair a core injury, so the injuries are stacking up for the feared pass rusher. His condition will be monitored leading up to Week 16's divisional clash against the Cardinals.