Clowney (core) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney missed Week 15 due to an illness on top of the core injury. While he is no longer sick, he still didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. L.J. Collier is looking at increased playing time if the South Carolina product sits again.

