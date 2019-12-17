According to coach Pete Carroll, Clowney (groin/illness) is "beyond his flu" and is now working towards progressing back, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Clowney missed Sunday's game against the Panthers with a bad flu, but he is also carrying groin and core injuries, bringing his Week 16 status into question. Keep an eye on this week's injury reports to get a better sense of Clowney's progression towards playing against the Cardinals this coming Sunday.