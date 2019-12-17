Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Flu is behind him
According to coach Pete Carroll, Clowney (groin/illness) is "beyond his flu" and is now working towards progressing back, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Clowney missed Sunday's game against the Panthers with a bad flu, but he is also carrying groin and core injuries, bringing his Week 16 status into question. Keep an eye on this week's injury reports to get a better sense of Clowney's progression towards playing against the Cardinals this coming Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Doesn't travel due to illness•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Won't play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Returns to injury report•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Continues to manage core injury•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready to rock•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.