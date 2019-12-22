Play

Clowney (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Clowney was considered doubtful for this contest, and he'll miss his second straight game. His numbers are down this year, as he only has three sacks after posting nine last year, but Clowney still have 30 quarterback pressures this year. In his place, Rasheem Green is expected to start at defensive end.

