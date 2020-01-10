Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited again Thursday
Clowney (core) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney was held out of practice completely last Thursday with this same injury and was ultimately able to play through the ailment, so there is still a good chance the defensive end will suit up for Sunday's NFC divisional round. If Clowney is limited or unable to suit up against the Packers, L.J. Collier is in line to see an increased role along the Seahawks' defensive line.
