Clowney (core) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney played 78 percent of defensive snaps during Monday's win over the Vikings. The 26-year-old is expected to need to manage the core injury for the remainder of the season, so he's likely to be regularly listed on the injury report.

