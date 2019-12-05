Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited Wednesday
Clowney (core) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney played 78 percent of defensive snaps during Monday's win over the Vikings. The 26-year-old is expected to need to manage the core injury for the remainder of the season, so he's likely to be regularly listed on the injury report.
