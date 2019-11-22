Play

Clowney (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney has yet to practice this week, so a return Friday would be key in determining his availability for Sunday against the Eagles. L.J. Collier and Branden Jackson would stand to see increased snaps if the South Carolina product were to miss time.

