Clowney (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coming off of his best game of the season against the 49ers, Clowney is hampered following the bye week. The former first-rounder has missed just one game since the start of the 2017 season, and his absence would be a major hit to the team's pass rush. Any worries about his status for Sunday's game against the Eagles will be appeased if he can practice Thursday or Friday.

