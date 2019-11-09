Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Non-participant Friday
Clowney was a non-participant at Friday's practice with toe and knee injuries, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney's injuries have held him out of practice entirely so far this week, a concerning development ahead of a key divisional matchup against the 49ers on Monday night. The Seahawks will hold one more practice session Saturday, and Clowney will likely need to participate in some capacity in order to have a chance of playing Monday. L.J. Collier is in line to take over at defensive end should Clowney be ruled out.
