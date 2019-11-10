Play

Clowney (toe/knee) isn't on the final injury report ahead of Monday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney's absence from Friday's practice set off alarms bells, but it appears he'll be good to go in Monday's prime time clash between NFC West rivals.

