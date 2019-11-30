Play

Clowney (core) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings, Seahawks digital media reporter John Boyle reports.

Clowney got in a light practice Saturday and is expected to be fine for Monday. If he plays Monday, it will be Clowney's first appearance since Nov. 11.

