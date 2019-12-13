Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday
Clowney (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Despite not having practiced Wednesday or Thursday due to an apparent illness, Henderson quotes coach Pete Carroll as saying Clowney will "probably be OK" to suit up Sunday. Given that the 26-year-old has been managing a core injury as well as an illness, he may not be at full capacity even if he is able to go.
