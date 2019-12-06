Play

Clowney (core) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney was estimated as limited in Seattle's two walk-throughs this week after having played a regular allotment of snaps Week 13. He has a good chance to suit up for Sunday night.

