Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday but still has a chance to suit up Week 12. The 26-year-old has only three sacks this season, but his absence would leave a sizable hole in Seattle's defensive front. Branden Jackson and L.J. Collier would see increased roles should Clowney be unable to play Sunday.