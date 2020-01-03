Play

Clowney (core) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff tilt against the Eagles, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Clowney missed back-to-back practices due to a core muscle injury to begin the week, but he doesn't appear to be bothered by the issue any longer. He'll assume his usual starting role at defensive end in Philadelphia on Sunday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories