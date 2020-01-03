Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for wild-card round
Clowney (core) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff tilt against the Eagles, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Clowney missed back-to-back practices due to a core muscle injury to begin the week, but he doesn't appear to be bothered by the issue any longer. He'll assume his usual starting role at defensive end in Philadelphia on Sunday.
