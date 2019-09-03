Clowney revealed part of the reason he chose the Seahawks is they run a 4-3 defense where he can play defensive end, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "They run a 4-3 here," Clowney said. "I haven't been in that system for a while. That played a big part of it."

Since Clowney didn't sign Houston's franchise tag until after the trade, he had the final say in his destination. The opportunity to play more as a defensive end was intriguing to Clowney because he feels he excels as a pass rusher, especially when he doesn't have to worry about dropping into coverage like he did as a linebacker. Clowney is now free to put on weight -- he's currently listed at 255 pounds, which is 11 pounds lighter than his combine eight -- to pair with his elite athleticism, which should help him in pursuit of opposing quarterbacks. While Clowney hasn't hit double-digit sacks in a season, the potential is clear and a change in setting could be all it takes to push him over the hump. There's an added incentive if Clowney can prove his worth as a pass rusher since he's up for a contract this offseason.