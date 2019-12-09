Play

Clowney (core) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Clowney hasn't been as productive in the sack department this year, but he's been plenty disruptive with 29 quarterback pressures and six tackles for loss. The Seahawks will be without Ezekiel Ansah (neck), so it's up to Clowney and Rasheem Green to pressure Jared Goff off the edge.

