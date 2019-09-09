Clowney registered two tackles, including one sack, and one pass breakup in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Clowney lived up to the hype in his first game for the Seahawks, putting loads of pressure on Andy Dalton while also working effectively in pass coverage. The Seahawks deployed Clowney in a situational role, as he played 48 of 77 defensive snaps, which is two less than defensive ends Quinton Jefferson and Rasheem Green. Clowney will look to carry this momentum into Week 2's game versus the Steelers.