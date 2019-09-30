Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Returns INT for six
Clowney returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.
Clowney welcomed himself to the NFC West by snagging a Kyler Murray screen pass with one hand and taking it to the house on the Cardinals' second drive of the game. This was the first interception of Clowney's career. It has been a slow start for the highly touted defensive end, however, as he's posted just six tackles and a sack through four games to complement the pick-six.
