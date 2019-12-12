Play

Clowney (core) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reported earlier in the week that Clowney will likely need offseason surgery to fix this issue, so Clowney is expected to be a regular on the injury report for the rest of the year. Coach Pete Carroll was vague about Clowney's status for Week 15's matchup against the Panthers, saying the defensive end is "going to have to make it through the week to be ready." Essentially, Clowney will need to practice by Friday to have a shot, but he'll likely carry at least a questionable tag into the contest either way.

