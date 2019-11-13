Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Scores against 49ers
Clowney recorded five solo tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.
Clowney was a thorn in Jimmy Garoppolo's side all night, as the 49ers' offensive front couldn't contain the former. The defensive end tallied five quarterback hits and forced Garoppolo into numerous errant throws. This was Clowney's best performance since arriving in Seattle via trade from the Texans, and he'll look to produce a similar effort when the Seahawks play next Week 12 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Not on final injury report•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Non-participant Friday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Returns INT for six•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Records sack in Seahawks debut•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready to play DE in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Trade finalized•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.