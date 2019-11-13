Clowney recorded five solo tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.

Clowney was a thorn in Jimmy Garoppolo's side all night, as the 49ers' offensive front couldn't contain the former. The defensive end tallied five quarterback hits and forced Garoppolo into numerous errant throws. This was Clowney's best performance since arriving in Seattle via trade from the Texans, and he'll look to produce a similar effort when the Seahawks play next Week 12 against the Eagles.