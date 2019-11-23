Clowney, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, is away from the Seahawks to receive treatment on his sore hip, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Clowney has been dominating since the Seahawks acquired him on Aug. 31, racking up three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two defensive TDs and one interception in 10 games. His sketchy medical history also traveled with him to the Pacific Northwest, as he's showed up in injury reports this month. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Clowney emerged from a Week 10 win at San Francisco "with a little something. Just checking him out, making sure he's OK." Clowney was unable to practice this week, but with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, his fate will be known Sunday morning.