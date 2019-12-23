Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Should be ready for season finale
Coach Pete Carroll expects Clowney (core) to be ready for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Clowney missed Week 15's game due to an illness, and his Week 16 absence is attributed to the core injury. However, Carroll is optimistic Clowney will be ready when the Seahawks look to take the NFC West crown on Sunday night, but the defensive end will need to get through the practice week without a setback. Clowney had his best game of the season in Week 10 against the Niners -- he recorded five solo tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Inactive, as expected•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Continues managing core injury•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Flu is behind him•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Doesn't travel due to illness•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...