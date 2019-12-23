Coach Pete Carroll expects Clowney (core) to be ready for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Clowney missed Week 15's game due to an illness, and his Week 16 absence is attributed to the core injury. However, Carroll is optimistic Clowney will be ready when the Seahawks look to take the NFC West crown on Sunday night, but the defensive end will need to get through the practice week without a setback. Clowney had his best game of the season in Week 10 against the Niners -- he recorded five solo tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown.