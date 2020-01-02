Play

Clowney (core) didn't participate at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney didn't have an injury designation for Week 17 and played 66 percent of defensive snaps, but it's not a major surprise he's resting to begin the week given his nagging core muscle injury. There's been no word of a setback, so there shouldn't be major concern regarding his availability for the wild-card matchup.

