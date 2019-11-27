Play

Clowney (hip/knee) didn't participate at practice Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this Monday he's "optimistic" Clowney will be able to play Sunday versus the Vikings, but he won't start the week on the practice field. The 26-year-old will need to practice at some point this week to have legitimate confidence in his availability for this weekend.

