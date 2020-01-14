Play

Clowney will undergo core muscle surgery in about a week, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old played through the injury throughout the final stretch of the season, knowing that offseason surgery was a likely possibility. Clowney will have about a 5-to-6 week recovery after the procedure, so he should be fully healthy for the official start of free agency in March.

