The trade that will send Clowney from the Texans to the Seahawks has been finalized, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The return for Clowney was Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin, as well as a 2020 third-round draft pick. Additionally, per ESPN.com, Clowney has officially signed his franchise tender, paving the way for him to be eligible to take the field for Seattle in Week 1. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft should provide a huge boost to a Seahawks pass-rushing unit that lost Frank Clark this offseason, via a trade to the Chiefs.

