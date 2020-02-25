Play

General manager John Schneider said Clowney has successful core muscle surgery, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Clowney has battled this injury since November, and offseason surgery was always in the plans for the defensive end. The recovery timeline isn't clear, but it shouldn't affect his contract talks much. The Seahawks still are trying to re-sign Clowney, but the coveted pass-rusher is expected to hit the open market in March and could command top dollar despite posting an underwhelming three sacks in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories