Clowney, who made 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks over two playoff games, finished with 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception over 13 regular-season games.

Clowney's contract year didn't go as planned, as he dealt with knee, toe and hip injuries in November and has battled a core injury, which will likely require offseason surgery, since December, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The 2014 first-overall draft pick recorded 30 quarterback pressures and three sacks compared to 48 and nine, respectively, in 2018, when he played on the opposite side of J.J. Watt. The combination of Clowney's injury and his modest campaign clouds his contract situation, but the Seahawks have agreed not to use their franchise tag on him.