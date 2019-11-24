Play

Clowney (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Clowney is dealing with a knee injury sustained during Week 10's win over the 49ers. He spent time away from the Seahawks to receive treatment this week. Clowney has been a dominant force in Seattle's defense all season, so his absence will be a notable blow against Philadelphia.

