Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Won't play Sunday
The Seahawks downgraded Clowney (groin/illness) from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday after the core-muscle injury and an illness kept him off the field the previous two days, but the Seahawks apparently weren't encouraged enough by his progress to sign off on him playing this weekend. With Clowney sitting out Sunday and Ezekiel Ansah (neck) shaping up a game-time decision, the Seahawks could be forced to rely heavily on youngsters Rasheem Greene and L.J. Collier at defensive end.
