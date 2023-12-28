Bobo (knee) was listed as a limited participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bobo showed up on Seattle's injury report in early December with a knee issue, but he's yet to miss any games because of the injury. With that in mind, his limited listing on Wednesday's estimated practice report isn't a major concern as Sunday's game against the Steelers approaches. The wide receiver will look to return to full practice participation by Friday with the hope of heading into a weekend minus an injury designation.