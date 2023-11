Bobo (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The injury report was an "estimation of participation" since Seattle didn't practice Monday, per Boyle. Bobo played on 24 offensive snaps in the Seahawks' Week 11 loss to the Rams and caught one pass for eight yards. The wide receiver has 13 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns this season.