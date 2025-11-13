Bobo (calf) was estimated as a full participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bobo didn't practice at all last week and missed Sunday's win over Arizona. However, his estimation as FP during Wednesday's walkthrough suggests he's made significant progress in his recovery from the calf issue. If he's a full participant in actual practices this week, Bobo seems likely to be available Sunday against the Rams.