Bobo earned a spot on Seattle's initial 53-man roster, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The undrafted rookie had a 57-817-7 receiving line at UCLA last year but then ran a 4.99 40-yard dash during the predraft process. Bobo impressed during training camp and finished with the 14th most receiving yards (125) among all players this preseason, earning a depth spot with Seattle to open the season. He might even get some snaps Week 1 given all the other injuries the Seahawks have at wide receiver behind starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.