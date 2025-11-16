default-cbs-image
Bobo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Bobo missed the Seahawks' last two games due to a calf injury. He was cleared of that injury during Week 11 prep, but he will still observe Sunday's game in street clothes as a healthy inactive. With Tory Horton (groin) also inactive, Cody White will serve in a rotational role at wide receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.

