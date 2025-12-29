Bobo wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

Bobo was scratched in the previous game, but he handled 17 offensive snaps in his return to the lineup because both Rashid Shaheed (concussion) and Cody White (groin) exited the game early with injuries. Bobo appeared to serve as the No. 3 wide receiver for the rest of the game, partially due to his strong run-blocking abilities. He could handle another increased role in Week 18 against the 49ers if Shaheed and White are unavailable.