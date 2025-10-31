Bobo (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The wide receiver did not appear on Wednesday's injury report, so the Achilles issue appears to be new. Bobo's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Commanders. Three of Seattle's five wide receivers, Bobo, Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and Dareke Young (hip), are all questionable at the moment, leaving Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton as the only healthy receivers on the roster.