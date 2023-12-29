Bobo (knee) fully participated in practice Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Bobo has been managing a knee issue for most of December, and he was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough. However, his ability to practice in full Thursday implies that he should be fine to suit up Sunday versus Pittsburgh. Bobo has a minor role in the Seahawks' pass-catching corps, playing 25 percent or less of the team's offensive snaps each of the past five weeks and tallying four receptions on six targets for 27 yards over that span.