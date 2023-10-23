Bobo had four receptions on five targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over Arizona.

Bobo performed his best impression of injured starter DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) when he elevated above his defender to make an acrobatic catch for his second touchdown of the season Sunday. The undrafted free agent teamed up with fellow first-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4-63-1) to help replace the missing production from Metcalf's absence. Seattle's star wideout may only end up missing one game after coming close to suiting up Sunday, which would push Bobo back into a smaller role on offense against the Browns next Sunday.