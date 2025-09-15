Bobo wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Bobo played 10 offensive snaps but couldn't get Sam Darnold's attention, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp combined for a 63 percent target share. Still, Bobo is a valued run blocker for the Seahawks, and he'll continue to play a role on special teams, too.