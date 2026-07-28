Seahawks' Jake Bobo: Nursing leg injury

Bobo did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice due to a leg injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Per Bell, Bobo picked up the injury during Monday's session and was forced to leave early. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but getting back on the practice field is crucial for the fourth-year wideout, who is competing against Tory Horton and rookie sixth-rounder Emmanuel Henderson for the WR4 job behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp. Bobo split his snaps evenly between offense and special teams last year and finished the regular season with two catches (on as many targets) for 20 yards across 11 games. He also caught a 17-yard touchdown pass during the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.