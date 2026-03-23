The Seahawks are matching the Jaguars' offer sheet to Bobo, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bobo is now in line to remain with Seattle on a two-year, $5.5 million deal that includes $4.5 million guaranteed. Bobo caught just two passes in 11 regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2025, and he's on track to remain in a depth role this coming season, while working in a WR corps that also includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.