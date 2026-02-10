Bobo had a pin inserted into his hand to repair a metacarpal fracture the day after Seattle's 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The UCLA product told reporters postgame that he had his stiches removed just one day before the Seahawks' 29-13 Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots. Despite the injury, Bobo played 35 snaps during Sunday's win and excelled as a blocker, helping Seattle rush for 141 yards. On the season, the 27-year-old appeared in 14 games and caught four of five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. Now set to hit restricted free agency, the Seahawks will have the opportunity to match any offer Bobo receives this offseason.