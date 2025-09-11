Bobo (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bobo suffered a concussion during the Seahawks' preseason finale and wasn't able to play in Week 1 against the 49ers. His full participation in Wednesday's practice is a good sign for the third-year wideout out of UCLA, but he'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play against the Steelers on Sunday. Bobo played in all 17 regular-season games for Seattle in 2024 and logged 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 107 yards and one touchdown while also contributing on special teams.