Bobo caught his lone target for 16 yards in Saturday's 41-6 win versus the 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

Bobo hasn't been targeted since Week 7, but he came up with a big grab on a long third down in the second quarter, setting up the Seahawks' third touchdown of the evening. The third-year wideout operated as the No. 4 wide receiver and handled just 13 offensive snaps. He figures to have a similar role in the NFC Championship Game.