Bobo caught two passes (two targets) for 13 yards in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

The undrafted rookie logged 22 offensive snaps, ranking fourth among Seahawks receivers but still far behind fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba (44). As long as Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are upright, Bobo won't have much fantasy appeal.