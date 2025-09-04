Bobo (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bobo entered the concussion protocol during the Seahawks' preseason finale at Green Bay when a teammate was blocked into him on a punt return, causing him to fumble. Coach Mike Macdonald told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune on Wednesday that Bobo still was in the protocol, but he was spotted fielding punts during Monday's unpadded practice. Considering he has a cap on his reps, Bobo likely has a few hurdles to get past in order to make himself available Sunday versus the 49ers.