Bobo recorded 43 yards on two catches (two targets) in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Bobo slotted in as the No. 4 wide receiver for this matchup, but he still managed to post a 33 percent snap share. The undrafted rookie turned in the best day of his career in the losing effort. As long as DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are upright, Bobo won't be a consistent fantasy contributor. But he's worth keeping an eye on if injuries surface ahead of him on the depth chart.